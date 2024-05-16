Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 601.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,401 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $73,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after buying an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,622,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DIA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $399.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,943. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.57. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $401.00.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.