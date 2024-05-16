Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,984 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ASE Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,456,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,151,000 after buying an additional 1,612,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 927,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after buying an additional 801,771 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 65.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,754,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after buying an additional 694,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,524,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 400,746 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of ASX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.50. 5,183,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.