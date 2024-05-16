Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 645 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $61.59. 4,691,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,659,310. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.