CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLDHF remained flat at C$0.58 during trading hours on Thursday. CapitaLand China Trust has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.60.
CapitaLand China Trust Company Profile
