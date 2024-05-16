Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,964,250.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,361,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,532,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Clifford Sosin purchased 3,746 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,676.54.

On Monday, March 18th, Clifford Sosin purchased 350,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,690,000.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Clifford Sosin purchased 311,715 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $4,273,612.65.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after buying an additional 57,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 538.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 677,354 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 147,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 27.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 105.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 146,713 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

