Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Cargojet Price Performance

TSE:CJT traded up C$0.37 on Thursday, reaching C$120.13. 7,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,599. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$113.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$110.83. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$125.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 4.4560297 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$157.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$148.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cargojet

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.