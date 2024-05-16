Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 426.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CRBU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 962,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,025. The company has a market capitalization of $326.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 148,751 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

