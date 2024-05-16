Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Plans $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.
Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $21.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.
Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $421.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $426.67.
Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies
In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CSL
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carlisle Companies
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.