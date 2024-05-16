Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Plans $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $21.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $421.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $426.67.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

