Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Short Interest Update

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carmell in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,416,000. Carnegie Mellon University bought a new position in Carmell in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carmell in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carmell during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carmell during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTCX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362. Carmell has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of a potent cocktail of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

