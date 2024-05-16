Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 893 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 169,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 46,726 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded down $8.12 on Thursday, hitting $383.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,696. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.91 and a 200-day moving average of $340.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.16. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.84 and a 12-month high of $400.99.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

