CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 1.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in CDW by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in CDW by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.60. 215,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.50. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $167.57 and a 1-year high of $263.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

