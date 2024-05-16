Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CELC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Celcuity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Celcuity alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Celcuity

Celcuity Trading Up 2.0 %

CELC stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $524.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Celcuity by 189.9% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after buying an additional 1,017,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.