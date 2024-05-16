Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Gap Up to $17.23

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.23, but opened at $19.47. Celcuity shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 46,888 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday.

Celcuity Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $534.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a current ratio of 13.43.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Celcuity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,563 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at $21,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celcuity by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at $3,545,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Articles

