Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Cencora Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $221.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. Cencora has a 1 year low of $163.37 and a 1 year high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.10.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,295 shares of company stock valued at $17,747,944. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

