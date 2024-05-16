Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) CAO Howard Machek Sells 10,000 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CENTA stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.83. 47,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,179. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

