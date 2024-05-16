Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) CAO Howard Machek Sells 10,000 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance
Shares of CENTA stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.83. 47,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,179. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CENTA
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Central Garden & Pet
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.