Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

CENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

CENTA stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $41.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,309 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 480,805 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,303,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,040,000 after purchasing an additional 457,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,786,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after buying an additional 217,006 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

