Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTRI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centuri has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

CTRI stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. Centuri has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $26.07.

In related news, CEO William Fehrman purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Dill bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $740,250 in the last 90 days.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

