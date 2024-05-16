Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Century Communities to earn $11.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.26. 345,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,157. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $97.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCS. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

