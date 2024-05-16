CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Trading 9.8% Higher

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.75. Approximately 161,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 668,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, May 6th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,678,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
