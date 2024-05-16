Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,388 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 222,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 657,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,375,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,192,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,275,000 after acquiring an additional 159,712 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,503,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $117.79 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.61.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

