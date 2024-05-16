Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

