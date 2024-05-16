Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $224,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $361,915,000. Boston Partners increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,002,000 after buying an additional 1,446,362 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,190,000 after buying an additional 202,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,940,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after buying an additional 500,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,923,000 after buying an additional 106,158 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGM opened at $41.49 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

