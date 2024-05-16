Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $253,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Garmin by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Garmin by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39,710 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Garmin by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Garmin by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Up 0.4 %

GRMN stock opened at $171.24 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $171.24. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.93.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

