Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 218 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

