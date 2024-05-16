Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 127 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after purchasing an additional 391,848 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,031.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 333,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 304,155 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,807,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,686,000 after buying an additional 299,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,133,000 after buying an additional 166,629 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,787 shares of company stock valued at $11,105,175. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.0 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $100.83 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $102.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Chemical

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.