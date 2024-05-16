Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 224 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,680,978. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $116.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $117.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day moving average is $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

