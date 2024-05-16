Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 94 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,048 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TFX opened at $213.80 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.45 and its 200-day moving average is $227.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

