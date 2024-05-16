Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Chemung Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHMG stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $208.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.20.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $23.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Chemung Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chemung Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

