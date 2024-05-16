Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Cut by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.10.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.22. 2,499,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,269,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

