Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.13.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.55%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

