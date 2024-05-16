Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

