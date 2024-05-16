China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.18

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGGGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.18 and last traded at C$9.16, with a volume of 6356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.97.

China Gold International Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.60. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.22 and a beta of 2.00.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$97.10 million during the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

