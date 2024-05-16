ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $983.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.95. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.19.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
