Christiane Pendarvis Sells 4,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at $138,219.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,381.00 and a beta of 0.97. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

