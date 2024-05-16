Chubb (NYSE:CB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $272.90

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $272.90 and last traded at $272.90, with a volume of 127896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $252.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.74.

Chubb Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.19 and a 200 day moving average of $239.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,570 shares of company stock worth $36,752,777. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

