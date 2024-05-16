Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,910,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,665,000 after acquiring an additional 145,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,310,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,982,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,645,000 after buying an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $108.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

