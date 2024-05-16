CIBC Trims Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Target Price to C$290.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$304.00 to C$290.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. TD Securities cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$304.15.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5265983 EPS for the current year.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
