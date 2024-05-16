Cincinnati Insurance Co. Acquires 12,500 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.3% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,966,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,957,000 after buying an additional 515,481 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $458.86. 2,316,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $466.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.11.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock worth $658,248,007. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.