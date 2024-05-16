CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CION Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

CION Investment stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. 97,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,996. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.74%.

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 6,926 shares of company stock valued at $75,754 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CION Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in CION Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

