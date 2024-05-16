Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.840-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.4 billion-$13.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.2 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.690-3.710 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $201.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.81.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

