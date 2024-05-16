Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems updated its Q4 guidance to $0.84-0.86 EPS.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

CSCO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.67. 33,212,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,971,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.