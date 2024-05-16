Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

