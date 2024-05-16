CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 287,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINT. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in CI&T by 23.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CI&T during the third quarter worth $2,304,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in CI&T by 168.7% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 666,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 4.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 58,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

CI&T Price Performance

Shares of CINT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,951. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $462.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.03.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.56 million. CI&T had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

