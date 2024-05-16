Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $593.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.