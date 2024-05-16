Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down to $1.56

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.51. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 430,796 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCO. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $752.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth $27,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3,466.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 126,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 122,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

