Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.40.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 200,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,892. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.59. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clear Secure by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 28.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,641,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,342,000 after acquiring an additional 811,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,230,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,716,000 after acquiring an additional 101,011 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,325,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 13.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,637,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,188,000 after acquiring an additional 188,352 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

