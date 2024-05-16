ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 17.6% in April

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,041. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

