ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 17.6% in April

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,041. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%.
Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
