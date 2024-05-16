CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

CNB Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CCNE traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

