CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNHI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 210.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 3.71%. CNH Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.