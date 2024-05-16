CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CMO Sells $99,750.00 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $28.41 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,038,000 after acquiring an additional 125,047 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 290,585 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,838,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

